Obuasi: Female Medical Student found dead in her room

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ms Devaki Dassie, a female medical student undertaking her internship at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital in Obuasi was found dead in her room on Saturday, March 23, 2024.



Police preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect was found dead at her residence in Brahabebome, Obuasi near the hospital where she works and it is believed she hanged herself.



According to police sources available to MyNewsGh.com, when investigators visited the scene, they found the rope with which she hanged herself in her room against a ceiling fan.



The body has been deposited at Heaven’s Gate mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.