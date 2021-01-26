General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

Observe proper physical distancing to reduce COVID-19 spread - Risk Team

Daniel Bomfeh, a member of the Risk Communication Team of the Western Regional Health Service, has called on inhabitants of the Metropolis to be wary of the second wave of the Coronavirus and observe physical and social distancing.



Experts say the virus is spreading faster and that a key preventive tool is proper observations of social distancing.



Although all the safety protocols are still effective, social distancing according to immunologists could be the best way to control the spread of the virus.



Mr Bomfeh said fighting the new variant was, therefore, a collective responsibility to clamp down on the deadly virus.



"The only way to control the spread of the disease is to adhere to the safety protocols and appreciate its benefits in preventing the disease."



He advocated the wearing of a nose mask, practice hand washing with soap under running water, and usage of hand sanitiser when there is no hand washing facility.



The Public Health Officer urged that one covered the mouth while coughing or sneezing with a tissue or bent elbow and dispose of used tissue in a close bin, avoid touching the eyes nose and mouth as well as hand shaking.



On nose masks, he added that the reusable face masks should be washed when it is dirty and ironed before reuse and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.



Some signs and Symptoms of the new wave include Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, sore throat and congestion or runny nose.



Others are body aches, rashes on the skin, diarrhoea and vomiting.



In a related development, the Western Region has a total of 244 new active cases with the break down as follows, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis recording the highest with 174 cases.



EffiaKwesimintsim and Tarkwa eight cases each, Wassa East six cases, Wassa Amenfi East five cases, Prestea four cases, Wassa Amenfi West two cases, Ahanta West and Ellembelle recording one case each.