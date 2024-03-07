Obiri Yeboah shows gratitude to Subin delegates, pledges to serve the constituency

Regional News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Kofi Obiri Yeboah, the Subin NPP parliamentary candidate elect, has expressed gratitude to the constituency delegates for their massive support during the party's primaries.



He also thanked the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi, for how he conducted himself before, during, and after the NPP primaries in the constituency.



Obiri Yeboah polled 734 votes against the incumbent MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi, who obtained only 98 votes, while the third contender, Frank Duodu, garnered 10 votes.



The Subin constituency parliamentary candidate elect has, since his victory, been visiting churches and mosques to thank God and seek His blessings and victory for the entire NPP.



Obiri Yeboah, who is determined to win, recently visited and worshipped at a local mosque within the constituency to thank Allah and seek his blessing for the party in the upcoming general elections.



His visit to the mosque was also meant to kick-start his campaign.



Speaking after the prayers, the Imam in charge of the mosque, Imam Awal, prophesied a ministerial position for Obiri Yeboah if he wins the 2024 parliamentary election.



He further praised the assemblyman for Fante New Town, Ernest Baffour, for the good work he is doing for the electoral area and the constituency and also called for unity and hard work amongst the party faithful.



On his part, Kofi Obiri Yeboah thanked his supporters for their prayers and support and assured them that he would deliver on his mandate and help bring development to the constituency.



Reiterating his willingness for development, he called on party members to be united and support him and the NPP to ensure a victory in the 2024 elections.



Present at the mosque were the constituency chairman, Mr. Adusei, the constituency secretary, AKuamoah Boateng, Osei Hyeaman, who is the constituency's 1st Vice Chairman, and Ama Konadu, the Subin women organizer.