General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Obinim slapped with fresh criminal charges

Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim

The Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has been slapped with four fresh criminal charges in an ongoing forgery trial.



The televangelist is now facing four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news and forgery of other documents.



Obinim has pleaded not guilty to the charges before the Kaneshie District Court. The preacher was informed of the new charges on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 when the case was called, reports Graphic.com.gh.



Charged alongside Bishop Obinim as an accomplice is Kwabena Otchere, who is the second accused person and four other persons who are at large.



The prosecution withdrew the old charges with the explanation that it had consolidated Obinim’s charge sheet with the charge sheet of the other accused persons.



Bishop Obinim was initially standing trial on charges of publication of false news and forgery.



On the last appearance in court, the famed religious leader was granted bail with three sureties, one to be justified.



Obinim was in police custody for almost three days after he failed to meet a ¢100,000 bail granted him by an Accra Magistrate Court prior to today’s hearing.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.