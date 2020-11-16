General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Obinim seriously unwell – Lawyer tells court

Bishop Daniel Obinim is the founder of the International God’s Way Church

The Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, who has been slapped with criminal charges with three others in the ongoing forgery trial at the Kaneshie District Court is sick.



In court on Monday, when the first of the two identified accomplices of the Bishop arrived in court, his lawyer Louis Yiadom Kwakye who held brief for the substantive lawyer, told the court that Bishop Obinim’s health has moved from bad to worse.



“My Lord, we profusely apologized for the absence of A1 (Bishop Obinim). He was due to travel from Kumasi this dawn but his health took from bad to worse. We advised him to seek urgent medical attention” he told the court.



He assured the court that, Bishop Obinim would be brought to the court at the next court date.



Detective Sargent Richard Amoah on his part told the court that the accused person has always been in court since the case started and therefore “we obliged them with their prayer.”



The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Rosemond Duodua Agyiri adjourned the case to December 17, 2020.



Previously in court



In court previously, the prosecution said two out of the three accomplices of Obinim have been identified and that the prosecution and the defence team are therefore co-operating with the police to have the remaining one arrested and put them before the court, the District Court presided over by Her Worship Rosemond Duodua Agyiri was told.



In court on October 12, 2020, the prosecution led by Sargent Asamoah Richard told the Court that they are working on getting the other accomplice who is at large.



He said the defence is co-operating with them in doing so and once they get them through the right processes, they will be before the court.



Dela Blagogee, counsel for Bishop Obinim corroborated the point of prosecution and said they know the whereabouts of two of those at large.



Fresh charges



Bishop Obinim, the Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church has been slapped with fresh criminal charges in the ongoing forgery trial at the Kaneshie District Court.



He has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, the publication of false news, and forgery of other documents.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The new charges were slapped on Bishop Obinim on September 9, 2020, at the Kaneshie District Court after the old charges were withdrawn.



Charged alongside Bishop Obinim as an accomplice is Kwabena Otchere, who is the second accused person, and three other persons who are at large.



Bishop Obinim was initially standing trial on charges of publication of false news and forgery.



He was picked up by the police on an arrest warrant issued by the court on May 19, 2020.



Obinim was sent to the court and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, with three sureties, one to be justified.



The police said Obinim is also under investigation for other offenses leveled against him.

