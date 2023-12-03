OSP issues wanted notice for 6 persons involved in vote buying

General News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a wanted notice for six men in one of its ongoing investigations.



The wanted notice, which the OSP shared on social media, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, indicated that the six men were persons of interest in an election-related crime.



According to the OSP, the six men are wanted for allegedly being involved in vote buying during a public election,



“The following persons are wanted by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of public elections - especially vote buying,” part of the wanted notice reads.



The OSP, however, did not state which election(s) the three men committed the offence in.



At least four public elections have been held in Ghana over the past year.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has its special delegates congress, its presidential primaries and is currently holding its parliamentary primaries for its orphan constituency.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held both its parliamentary and presidential primaries.



In all of these elections allegations of vote buying were made.



