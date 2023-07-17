Nzulezo flood victims appeal to government for support

Regional News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Residents of Nzulezo, a tourist community in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region who lost their homes and other properties to last week's floods, are appealing to the government of Ghana for urgent support.



Some of the properties the flood destroyed included; sheep, goats, fowl, furniture, foodstuff, bags, and luggage, TV sets, among others.



A visit to the community by our Western Regional Correspondent after the heavy downpour, observed that textbooks and other educational materials in a public school in the area had been destroyed by the disaster.



Our correspondent also observed that the only public toilet in the area was affected by the flood.



Mr. Emmanuel Agovi, the Assembly Member for the area disclosed to our correspondent that it took some residents of Beyin to rescue the residents of Nzulezo.



He said they gave them houses at Beyin and Ngelekazo to leave in for some days before returning to the Nzulezo community to continue with their lives.



Some of the affected residents who spoke to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent expressed worry over the situation and called on the government to come to their assistance.



"The flood destroyed a lot of our things but we were able to get some of our items. Others such as TV, mattresses, books, school uniform among other things destroyed but we thank God for our lives," they recounted.



"We are appealing to government support us. We live in wooden structures and we need government to support us. Our electricity is not stable so they should come and fix it. We can't walk freely here in the night because our electricity system is not good.



Here is a tourist site so we need things such as Zoo, Pond among others that can attract people here like that of Kakum National Park with animals that can entertain people but here is not like that. We use our own effort to do certain things here. Government benefits a lot from here so they should come to our aid and support us so that we can also support government to generate more revenue," they said.



"The water enters our rooms and destroyed everyting there so we are calling on government to come to our aid, we need help. During the flooding they moved us to the next town called Beyin and slept there, the Assembly Member asked us to go there due to the nature of the water. My bed and mattress had been destroyed including our farms. We are suffering so we need help from the government, we are in serious crisis", a female resident fumed.



Watch the video below:



