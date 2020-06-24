Regional News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: GNA

Nyamekrom residents calls for rehabilitation of their roads

Residents of Nyamekrom, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region, has called on the government to fix their roads to curb unemployment and armed robbery in the community.



According to Mr Enoch Boahene, Assemblyman for the area, most youths in the community are taxi drivers but due to the bad condition of the roads, they have stopped working since the sales they make at the end of the day are used to repair their damaged taxis.



He said since there are no jobs for the youth, some have resorted to robbery.



Mr Boahene called for a police post in the area to help improve security in the area.



He said that as a result of the bad roads, lorry fares and food prices in the area are very high as compared to other communities in the New Juaben South Municipality.



Mr Baohene said that although it has been stated in the green book published by the previous government that the road has been constructed, the state of the road now does not show that any rehabilitation was done in the recent past years.



Mr Desmond Ameyaw, a youth in the area, indicated that in this time of COVID-19 where taxis are allowed to take just three people, drivers do not have enough money to cater for themselves and families let alone to repair their damaged cars due to the bad roads.



He said the main road to the area is soo bad that people now use the middle of the road and cars use the sides of the road meant for passengers and pleaded with the government to fix the road or face an election threat of "No Road No Vote."



Mr Moses Kyerefuoh popularly called King Lalas, member of the development committee of the area said, residents were tired of empty promises by various governments and have decided that no ballot box would be allowed to enter Nyamekrom if the roads in the area are not fixed.



He said low-income earners in the area are finding it difficult to survive and so the government should work on the roads as Nyamekrom is part of Koforidua and people in the area deserve their fair share of the national cake.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.