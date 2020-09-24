General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Nurses strike bites hard as pregnant woman dies with baby

File Photo: The woman died with her baby at the Police Hospital

The resulting effect of the strike action by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association is coming to light as a pregnant woman is reported to have died at the Police Hospital.



The Chronicle is reporting that the unfortunate incident occurred after ununiformed nurses at the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital, where the woman was first rushed to refused to attend to her due to their industrial strike action.



The report adds that at the time the woman was rushed to the hospital by her family, no doctor was present.



Some nurses of LEKMA hospital who spoke to the newspaper could not offer any explanation for their refusal to attend to her but referred the reporter to the Municipal Health Director, Jacqueline Sfarijilani.



The nurses assured the newspaper that they were going to resume work today, Thursday, September 24, 2020.



“It’s very unfortunate that, that happened but all we can tell you is that our leadership said we should call off our strike action and resume tomorrow (Thursday). We cannot say anything more”, the nurses said.



The Director of the Police Hospital, DCOP David Eklu could not confirm or deny the report.



“I cannot confirm or deny the information you have because we need to keep all patients’ information confidential. If the family of the patient had spoken to you to confirm or deny it, the hospital would have told you”, DCOP Eklu is quoted by the Chronicle.



Meanwhile the nurses have returned to work after an injunction was secured by the National Labour Commission against their strike.



The NLC says it is going to engage with the nurses and midwives to find a solution to their impasse.





