Nungua Asafoatsemei, clan heads demand stewardship of Borteyman lands

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Clan heads and Asafoatsemei of the Nungua Traditional Area have called on the representatives of Nungua stool and its Development Trust to account for their stewardship over the Borteyman lands.



According to them, the government, on September 15, 2008, returned to the stool about 974.53 acres of land to which there were allegations that hundreds of acres of it had been rented and sold out over the years.



Nii Alabi Dzenge VI said this on Friday on behalf of the clan heads and Asafoatsemei at a press briefing at Nungua, Accra.



According to Nii Dzenge VI, the youth and the people were not enthused with the lack of probity, transparency, and accountability in the disbursal and expenditure of the resources.



He added that if nothing was done about the situation, its repercussions could be calamitous.



“Millions have been amassed from the rent, lease, and sale of lands in particular, but there is almost nothing to show for with regard to infrastructural development for the youth and citizens of Nungua,” he alleged.



Nii Dzenge VI said on March 9, 2009, the Nungua Development Trust was formed with the objective of controlling, holding, managing, and dealing with trust lands while also engaging in the commercial and residential development of the Trust lands into a modern township with modern amenities.



He said the Trust, represented by Justice Laryeafio Akatoi, King Odaifio Welentse III, Gborbu Wulomo, Nii Sam Borlabi Prempeh, and Nii Owuoba Adotey were also to grant parcels of the lands to any person or group of persons, investors, developers and to grant rights of entry to the said lands.



“It is also to establish and set up a Nungua Development and Education (NDEF) and receive any funds accruing from the Trust lands and assets and invest same, if necessary, in a manner it deems fit,” he stated.



Nii Dzenge VI mentioned that the Trust was also to review grants of portions of the Trust lands assets by the Nungua Stool prior to the setting up of the Trust and agree on the modalities for compensations.



He said it was also to disburse any profit accruing from residential or commercial development of the Trust according to a formula to be determined by the Trustees in consultation with the key stakeholders of Nungua.



According to Nii Dzenge IV, hundreds of acres of land had been given to individuals and companies in recent times, adding that the citizens had not benefitted from it.



He said there was tension growing among the youth and should not be taken for granted and called on representatives of the Nungua stool and Trust to come and render account for their stewardship.