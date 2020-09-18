Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 September 2020

Notorious car snatcher jailed for 12 years

Kwaku Oduro has been jailed for 12-years

A 29-year-old notorious carjacker Kwaku Oduro has been jailed by an Accra circuit court for twelve years with hard labour.



The Police prosecutors revealed that on August 31, 2020, Kwaku Oduro hired the services of a taxi driver around 2:30 am from Achimota overhead to Anyaa both suburbs within Accra.



But some few meters to his desired destination, Kwaku Oduro signalled the driver to stop exactly where two young men were by then waiting. The taxi driver sensed danger upon seeing them and immediately sped off with Kwaku Owusu to the nearest Police station, calling out for help from the police.



The Police said they took Kwaku Oduro in custody to investigate the claims of the driver.



However, at the station, another complainant whose car had been snatched by Kwaku Oduro and his team came into identify him.



A remorseful Oduro confessed to his crimes and begged for forgiveness but he was subsequently arraigned and convicted to twelve years with hard labour as he awaits trial for other carjacking crimes.

