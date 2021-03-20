Nothing was heard from you when Domelevo indulged in unacceptable conduct - Akufo-Addo slams CSOs

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hit back at Civil Society Organizations for finding their voices only when things go against former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.



Giving his version of issues entailed in the Kroll Associates deal, President Akufo-Addo berated the CSOs for not speaking up when a court ruled against Daniel Yao Domelevo.



President Akufo-Addo accused Domelevo of using his office to engage in acts which were against the interest of the society.



“It is noteworthy that nary a sound of caution or condemnation was heard from you or your colleagues in civil society when Mr. Domelevo was using his office to engage in such unacceptable and unconscionable conduct. Indeed, a less charitable perspective would be that this was a patent abuse of office. Yet, there was no chatter from our friends of Civil Society” parts of a 21-page statement justifying the sacking of Domelevo reads.



Despite the above-stated observation which passes a damning verdict on Domelevo’s office, President Akufo-Addo says he has no issues with Domelevo’s decision to pursue the Kroll and Associate case.



He denied victimizing and hounding him out because he went after former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo.



“It is important to stress that throughout the entire process, the president had no issue with the work of the Auditor-General in respect of his audit of the Ministry of Finance and the payment to Kroll Associates. The president in no way interfered with the process. With the true and accurate position enumerated above, it is mischievous and unpatriotic on anyone's part to suggest that it was the Kroll Associates matter that led to the purported ousting from office of Mr. Domelevo”.



Whiles Domelevo insisted in several interviews that his decision to surcharge the office of the Senior Minister was in the interest of the country, President Akufo-Addo raised doubts about Domelevo’s resolve to pursue the matter.



“ In any event, there are questions begging to be asked: who, ultimately, was the beneficiary of the attack of the Auditor-General on the work of Kroll Associates, an internationally reputable and well-respected investigative entity, that was engaged to unearth some of the alleged corrupt practices of the erstwhile Mahama government; was this attack in aid of the fight against corruption; and what agenda was Auditor-General Domelevo serving by this attack? Objective commentators can draw their own conclusions” part of the statement reads.



