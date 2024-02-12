Nothing shows so far Bawumia will be his own man if elected president – Frederick Oduro

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A local governance expert, Dr. Frederick Oduro, has stated that there is nothing significant to show that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will be his own man when elected President.



The Vice President and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged that under his presidency, there will not be more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers.



In his maiden address after winning the NPP flagbearer race to members of the Diplomatic Corps, Civil Society Organizations, and NPP functionaries, Dr. Bawumia explained that an efficient system of governance will require fewer ministers, hence his decision to have less ministers.



He also touched on the need to enhance the role of the private sector along with fiscal and administrative decentralization, improving our systems and the way our institutions function as that will lead to greater efficiency.



Commenting on the issues on Starr Today with Nana Kwame Ayira, the local governance expert indicated that there must be some difference now between what President Akufo-Addo is doing and what the Vice President will do as President.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia has been at the helm of affairs in Akufo-Addo's government though he claims to be the driver’s mate.



“One of the key things that people say is that, if he is elected, it will be a continuation of Akufo-Addo’s government. So even within President Akufo-Addo’s government where you see the President virtually laid back, Dr. Bawumia, having been elected as a presidential candidate, is coming out with new ideas. If there are changes for me, it will be significant to show that Dr. Bawumia is his own man first and foremost.



“Secondly, the kind of policy direction that in the last few months they have presented that they are going to pursue, if it is different from what we have witnessed, then it means it is the doing of Dr. Bawumia,” Dr. Oduro stated.



He continued: “Now that he is the presidential candidate, If we can see major changes in the government portfolios and even some replacements, then I can see that indeed this is how we expect to see should Dr. Bawumia become the President.”