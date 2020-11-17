General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nothing new about Amidu’s resignation – Obiri Boahen

Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of NPP

Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that there is nothing unusual about Martin Amidu’s resignation.



Martin Amidu vacated his position as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16 2020 accusing the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of interference.



Martin Amidu also said that the reaction of the government to his corruption risk assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal forced him to vacate his position.



“This is to inform the public that I resigned from my position as the Special Prosecutor of the Office of the Special Prosecutor with immediate effect upon the submission of my letter of resignation with reference number OSP/2/AM/14 dated November 16, 2020, which was received at the Office of the President at 15:15 HRS this afternoon,” he stated in his letter to the President.



According to him, “The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable,” hence the decision to resign.



Reacting to Amidu’s resignation on Joy News, Obiri Boahen said that Amidu’s resignation gives the government nothing to worry about.



He said that Amidu acted within right with his decision to leave the Special Prosecutor’s office.



“He was appointed by the President and he resigned to the President. There is nothing new about the resignation. The President can’t force him.



“He is a human being, he has decided to resign. The man, Martin Amidu says he has resigned, what has it got to do with the NPP, NDC or the CPP? I don’t need to be discussing this. If you have decided to put out your resignation, so be it,” he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.