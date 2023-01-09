None of the NPP executives can match that of the NDC - Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Politics of Monday, 9 January 2023

Former Deputy Minister for Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has asserted that none of the NPP's national executives can compete with the current NDC national administration.



In an interview with Metro TV, Felix Ofosu Kwakye claimed that the National Democratic Congress' present national executives have the know-how to oust the New Patriotic Party from office since none of their executives is as competent and skilled as those of the NDC.



“But even if one was tempted to respond look, there’s nobody and I do not intend to derogate anybody at all in the NPP executives but there’s none of them in that lineup who can hold… any of the people that the NDC has selected. Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim has been the secretary for some time. He is a respectable person... but in terms of experience and capacity to deliver in that position, I don’t think anybody will make the mistake of comparing him to General Mosquito who is a colossus in party administration in Ghana,” he said.



Felix Ofosu Kwakye railed against the NPP, saying that he does not understand why the party’s administration has prioritized contrasting the national executives of the two parties to see which is more capable rather than solving the nation's problems.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), at their 10th National Congress, elected leaders who will take charge of the party and attempt to win the 2024 elections.



At the summit of the leadership structure of both parties are two distinguished politicians from the Bono Region. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah will be leading NDC as chair while Stephen Ayensu Ntim is his counterpart from the NPP.



The General Secretary position interestingly has indigenes from the strongholds of the two parties. Justin Kodua Frimpong from the Ashanti Region is NPP General Secretary while Fifi Fiavi Kwetey hails from the Volta Region.



The National Organizer position has Joseph Yamin, who is a former deputy sports minister and Nana Boakye (Nana B).



In the Youth Organizer position, the NDC has kept faith in George Opare Addo whereas the NPP has Salam Mohammed Mustafa.



Hannah Bissiw will continue to lead the women’s wing of the NPP with her rival being Kate Gyamfua.









