Non-adherence to mask wearing worrying - GHS

Director General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has expressed worry over the growing number of persons failing to adhere to the directive of facemask wearing in public.



According to the service, its studies reveal more than fifty percent of the populace do not wear mask at all, with the remaining percentage also failing to properly wear protective gear.



Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye revealing findings from the survey noted “if you realize, three or four weeks we have been conducting the mask-wearing research. The first one that was conducted we had the intention to use 80, but 44 percent were using the mask appropriately."



He went on “and the next survey that was done, this number dropped to fifteen percent and that means that people are dropping their guards. So, if people start dropping their guards of using the masks and about fifty-four percent of the people are not wearing masks, that is a major worry.”





