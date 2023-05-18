'Nobody is Father Christmas in politics' - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu sends a reminder to the populace

Politics of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has cautioned Ghanaians against the growing trend of monetization in the country's politics.



According to the Majority Leader of Parliament, the trend, if it continues, will lead to a time when only rich people can make it to parliament.



"Everyone who has lost is complaining that they don't have the funds to match up with the money that is being thrown into our elections. If we don't change the trend, what is going to happen in our next two or three elections? What it means is that you can't come to parliament if you are not loaded. That is why I keep asking for a review of the constitutions by the political parties," he stated in an interview on Okay FM.



The majority leader further cautioned that the situation is promoting corruption and that citizens must also rethink how they contribute to the monetization of politics.



"I keep saying that nobody in politics is a Father Christmas, so they will eventually recoup whatever money they end up spending. Once their party wins, they will ensure they recoup through contracts and other means. Nobody is an angel in this country. Aside from that, they will further accumulate more money for the next election," he stated.



The just-ended parliamentary and presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress recorded instances of alleged vote-buying.



In the Ejura Sekyere Odumase Constituency, a candidate, Juliana Kinang-Wassan, was captured on video throwing wads of cash from the roof of her vehicle at a polling center.



She eventually lost the election, which was contested by five other candidates; however, there have since been calls for her to be investigated for engaging in vote-buying.





Meanwhile, you can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











GA/BOG