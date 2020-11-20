General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Nobody forced Martin Amidu to give Agyapa documents to Akufo-Addo – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information has said that the immediate-past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, willingly submitted his report on the corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa Royalties deals to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Oppong Nkrumah claims that despite not being required by law to make available the report to the president, Martin Amidu, without any form of persuasion or coercion, offered the document to the President.



He defended during his probe into the deal, that no member of the government made attempts to stop him from going about his duties.



He reiterated the NPP and government’s position that Amidu’s office was free form political interference.



“Nobody requested him to do it. Nobody stopped him when he voluntarily presented a copy of his initial comments on the [Agyapa corruption risk assessment] report to the Presidency and asked for comments [from the President],” he said.



“Nobody had asked him to bring them, he had brought them on his own,” Mr Nkrumah added.



He further claimed that Martin Amidu willingly agreed to President Akufo-Addo’s request to listen to the parties involved in the Agyapa Royalties deal before coming out with his report.



He insisted that these actions of the president cannot be interpreted as interference.



“He said he had only requested documents. And there, the President was quite clear in that meeting that ‘well then my comments to you, I’ll ask that they are heard and I’ll share with you what their responses are,” he said.



“It was this delivery of comments perhaps, that factor into the assessment that Mr Amidu interprets as interference,” he added.





