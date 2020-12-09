Nobody cares if Mahama concedes defeat or not - NPP

General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has said that his party does not care if former President John Dramani Mahama concedes defeat in the 2020 presidential elections or not.



Reports went viral that John Dramani Mahama, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress has placed a call to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to congratulate him for winning the 2020 presidential elections.



However, John Dramani Mahama has denied these reports in no certain terms saying, “I want to state categorically and firmly that I have not congratulated any person.”



Reacting to Mahama's response in his engagement with the media at the Accra International Conference Centre, John Boadu stated that they in the NPP do not care if Mahama concedes defeat or not.



"Who cares if Mahama concedes or congratulate his opponent. This is because congratulating your opponent is not a prerequisite for anything but only shows good conduct and statesmanship."





