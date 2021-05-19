‘No work, no chop’ – Navrongo NPP chairman prompts aspirants

Politics of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Navrongo central chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Anthony Kofi Mensah, has revealed that some of the aspirants vying for the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Chief Executive position are not deserving of the office.



Mr. Mensah said out of the 16 people who have submitted their names, 11 have not worked for the party nor contributed to its victory in the 2020 elections.



He detailed that 6 did not campaign for the party during last year’s keenly contested election, whereas 5 are non-members of the elephant fraternity.



In a post he made on Facebook on Monday, the chairman intimated that the 11 aspirants are not deserving of the position because they did not work for the party to retain power. He accused them of wanting to reap where they did not sow.



He said, “16 names so far for 1 MCE seat. In the list 5 non-party names. 6 refused to work for the party in 2020 elections but wants to chop MCE, God watch over us all”.



This is not the first time the chairman has made this statement. In January, he raised same concern in which he accused some members of the party of campaigning against President Akufo-Addo and Tangoba Abayage who contested the Parliamentary slot on the ticket of the NPP in the general election.



He said their actions led to the painful loss of the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In his earlier concerns, he said that all would have been well with the party at the constituency level so far as the election was concerned if all 16 persons had refrained from giving excuses during the campaign.



He said that some party members (among the 16 hopefuls) were always giving excuses when they were most needed to hit the grounds for campaigns.



He wrote in his post on Facebook that, “16 for 1 MCE seat, if all efforts from these 16 were brought to bear then NPP would have won the seat. Work time you hear “am sick, am not feeling too well” but chop time you hear “here am I”.