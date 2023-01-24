No student is stranded on campus – UG management debunks claims

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

The Management of the University of Ghana has debunked claims that some students, particularly former residents of Commonwealth Hall have been stranded on its campus following the implementation of the new accommodation policy.



In a press statement, the management said that the purported students who claimed to be stranded on its campus are individuals who have been hired to attract media attention to paint the institution black to the populace.



The statement furthered that one of such persons, being used to attract media attention has been arrested by the university security and upon interrogation, he has confirmed being lured to pose as a stranded student of the institution.



“It has come to the attention of the Management of the University of Ghana that some unscrupulous individuals are influencing students of the University and other persons to pose as stranded former students of commonwealth Hall.



“One of such persons, being used to attract media attention, was arrested by the university security and has confessed to living in commonwealth hall illegally last academic year. He confirmed that he was lured to pose as a stranded student and slept in front of the commonwealth hall during the night of Monday, January 16, 2023, to gain media attention. he has been handed over to the police for further investigations,” part of the statement read.



The statement added that all former legal residents of Commonwealth Hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall have been assigned rooms at UGEL halls on its campus.



“Management assures parents and the general public that all legal residents of commonwealth hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall Have been duly assigned rooms at UGEL halls. Measures have also been put in place to assist students who have genuine financial difficulty with paying the residential fees in the UGEL halls, “the Statements added.



