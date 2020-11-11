‘No skirt and blouse’ - Mike Oquaye Jnr. urges NPP members

Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

Ghana's High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr has joined the Dome Kwabenya Constituency (DKC) NPP campaign trail in support of Adwoa Safo, Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency with a call on members to put their political exuberance first and forge ahead in unity for massive landslide win on December 7.



He also called on members and supporters of the NPP to put all differences aside in campaigning so that together, they can all win the coming elections.



He made this request at a general meeting in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency on Sunday, November 7, 2020.



Mike Oquaye Jnr who started his speech with a massive upbeat chant for the Elephant “NPP Oseeee Yieeee” then to, “Nana Nie, Adwoa Nie", said the chants set the tone for the imminent message of unity to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Adwoa Safo.



He said: “Today it is about the Elephant, just look at the Elephant and forgive whoever has wronged you. NO SKIRT and BLOUSE he chanted, Election 2020 is about Nana and Adwoa.”



According to him, “The Battle is now with the NDC and not within the NPP, let’s us go from house to house preaching the good works of the last 4 years and so 4More4Nana 4More4Adwoa.”



He charged Dome Kwabenya NPP to fully support the MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, and that he is not only saying it but he will proceed by example of actual support.



He then Donated some items to the Constituency Campaign Team to the loud cheers of NPP members.



Mike Oquaye Jnr presented additional Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 20,000.00), 6,000 pieces of face masks, 1,400 pieces of face shields, 500 pieces of T-Shirts and promised to give more in the coming weeks, Cornmills and electric machines, 5 commercial Sewing Machines and Door to Door campaign pamphlets.



"The life of a tree branch is dead without the link to the stem and roots that feeds it - I, stand here to say that no single individual is bigger than the Great Elephant and the NPP as a Political Organization that has brought us together as one family and therefore a genuine very supporter of the great party should put their differences aside and come together for victory 2020," he said.



Present at the meeting was the host Chairman Robert Osei- Bonsu, MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament and founding member of the NPP, MP for Abelekuma North Constituency, Akua Afriyie Owusu, Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, MCE for Ga East, Janet Tulasi Mensah, Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Export Promotion Council, Gifty Klenam, Constituency First and Second Vice Abdul Aziz Abdulai and George Nti respectively among others.



They all gave messages on unification, reconciliation and hope among the supporters and charged all delegates and members of the party in DKC to vigorously campaign for Nana Akufo-Addo and Sarah Adwoa Safo in the final lap to election2020.





Sarah Adwoa Safo gave words of motivation to express her satisfaction as per the overwhelming attendance at the meeting which turned into a mini-rally by supporters and also stated emphatically that all must rally behind the Great Elephant for a massive landslide victory.



“Vote for Nana and Vote for Adwoa,” she chanted to the loud cheering of the crowd.



The Speaker of Parliament nicknamed ‘Coach’ in DKC, also coached members on good tenants and practices and emphasized on the hope Ghanaians have in the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which should not be taken for granted.



He also reiterated that all should vote for Sarah Adwoa Safo.

