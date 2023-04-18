No security agency has the balls to invite Bryan Acheampong - Martin Amidu

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Martin Amidu, a former attorney general and minister for justice, has slammed the nation’s security apparatus for not inviting the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, for his “NPP will never hand over power to NDC” statement.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu suggested that Acheampong’s statement is likely to be treasonous and, therefore, merits an investigation.



He added that other Ghanaians are currently being prosecuted for treason for similar statements they made but no action is been taken on the minister’s comments.



“There can also be no law enforcement institution under Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime that will dare invite Bryan Acheampong for investigation for suspected treason or high treason for his speech in Mpreaso even though everybody knows that others are on trial for mere social media posts for treason and other related offences.



“The 1992 Constitution has with our condonation been reduced to the adage, might is right,” the former attorney, who was Akufo-Addo’s first special prosecutor, wrote.



He also slammed National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs for their criticism of Bryan Acheampong’s comments since they were the ones who approved him to be minister against the will of Ghanaians.



“Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, is a recent creation of Parliament after assurances by the minority to the nation that the six ministerial nominees would never be approved due to the effect of the already over bloated government and government expenditure on the economic wellbeing of citizens.



“It is amazing, therefore, to listen to some Members of Parliament criticizing Mr. Acheampong’s Mpreaso speech,” he wrote.



What Bryan Acheampong said:



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“The NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.



“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Acheampong, who is also the MP for Abetifi, said.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



















IB/OGB