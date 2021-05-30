No roadblocks despite heavy security for ECOWAS Summit - Police

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has announced that contrary to the norm during the hosting of high-powered events involving African leaders, there will be no roadblocks on Sunday, May 30 when the 4th Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS is held in Accra.



“Traffic situation on Sunday is not likely to be heavy and so we don’t intend to block any roads,” Superintendent William Kofi Jaliawu, who spoke on behalf of the Director General for MTTD on Saturday, May 29, said.



“However, all dignitaries shall be escorted per outriders from the [Kotoka International] Airport through Opeibia-37 to Kempinski [Gold Coast Hotel] where I understand the event is taking place and to their various hotels.”



Ten heads of state have confirmed their participation with Senegal to be represented by its Foreign Minister.

They will receive a report from the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mal led by former Nigeria President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.



Supt. Jaliawu told journalists that security at the venue will, however, not be compromised as only those to be properly identified with accreditation will be given access.



“Besides that, we shall deploy men at critical intersections on the roads and, on the D-day, after the event, same routine will also happen.”



The meeting was convened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his capacity as the Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.



Two countries – Guinea and Cape Verde – are yet to confirm participation.