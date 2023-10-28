No right-thinking Ghanaian will rationalise coups; they don’t provide solutions – Saani Adib

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A Security analyst, Saani Adib, has denounced any attempts to rationalise coups, emphasising that politicians become uneasy when the topic is broached.



In an interview with Korku Lumor on the Class Morning Show on Thursday, 26 October 2023, on Class 91.3 FM, Mr Adib stressed that there is no justification for coups, and he clarified that nobody is attempting to rationalise such actions.



He underscored the detrimental consequences of coups, including the destruction of democracies, the proliferation of repression, and the potential for triggering conflicts.



Mr Saani emphasised the need for politicians to do the right thing and address critical issues. He warned that if politicians do not take appropriate measures, they may not face a military coup but could encounter a public uprising to overthrow the government.



He said: “No right-thinking, patriotic Ghanaian will rationalise a coup because coups don't provide solutions.”



While acknowledging that coups can sometimes lead to positive outcomes such as ending civil conflicts and creating opportunities for democratic governance, Mr Saani underscored the importance of addressing unemployment and corruption to prevent political instability.



He argued that the government's stability is at risk until it confronts these issues, and he called for a concerted effort to tackle these challenges to ensure a more stable and prosperous future for Ghana.