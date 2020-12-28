Politics of Monday, 28 December 2020

No political party will stop Akufo-Addo's inauguration on Jan. 7 – Kwesi Amoako-Attah

play videoMinister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah is confident that no individual or political party in the country can pull the plug on the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, though some political parties and groups have already hinted at attempts to cause a halt in the process, they are only figments of their imaginations.



Speaking in an exclusive interaction with GhanaWeb at NPP’s Thanksgiving service at the forecourt of the State House, Sunday, December 27, Kwesi Amoako-Attah said; “Nothing can stop Akufo-Addo from being sworn-in on January 7.”



Adding that; “preparations are going on, the transitional team is working. I am privileged to be working in one of the sub-committees of the transitional team. Even on Monday, the transitional team is meeting…”



“No political party can stop it, no individual, no group of individuals can stop it, Nobody. The only body that can reverse the declaration by the Electoral Commissioner is the Supreme Court…,” visibly charged Amoako-Attah said.



He further spoke about his party’s readiness to ward off any resistance from a person or group, ahead of the ceremony.



“NPP is ready at any time and all times for anything or any eventuality,” he emphasized.



The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 7, 2021, in parliament.



Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has hinted of initiating a legal battle to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections and that of Techiman South Parliamentary polls.









