Politics of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: 3 News

No one shall stand against you – Diana Asamoah endorses Alan for 2024?

play videoAlan Kyerematen, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry

Celebrated Evangelist Diana Asamoah has been cited in a video footage which has since gone viral on social media in which the gospel musician is seen giving words of encouragement during her song ministration to Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, urging the man tipped to be the forerunner of the NPP in the 2024 presidential elections to pursue greater heights in his political career regardless of the long hurdles.



Mr Kyerematen is most likely to contest for the flagbearership position of the NPP into the next general elections, sources within Mr Kyerematen’s camp revealed to 3news.com.



Diana who is reported to have been the guest minstrel for a special thanksgiving service at the Open Heavens Revival Chaple in Accra, took everyone by surprise when she converted lyrics in the popular ‘Akukodroo’ worship song to share publicly, what is deemed to be her likely endorsement and support for the Alan campaign.



The evangelist repeatedly stressed a portion of the stanza “No one will be able to stand against you all the days of your life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Joshua 1:5).



It is unclear whether Diana Asamoah, a known sympathizer of the governing NPP was speaking under the influence of the Holy Spirit.



The declaration comes in the wake of similar pronouncements by Leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Salifu Amoako who prophesied during the December 31st watch night service that, he saw a vision in which the Minister of Trade and Industry designate, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen was chosen as the next flagbearer of the NPP. A number of pastors have also made predictions of the goodies in store for Mr. Kyerematen.



