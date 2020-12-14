General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Class FM

No official has been arrested for reducing Mahama's votes by 3,000 – EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has said described as fake news, social media reports suggesting one of its officials has been arrested in Somanya within the Eastern Region of Ghana.



“The fake news further goes ahead to claim that the said EC official was arrested for reducing the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate’s votes by 3,000”, a statement issued by the EC on Monday, 14 December 2020 said.



“We wish to state that this is false”, the EC stressed, adding: “The public is, therefore, urged to disregard this fake news”.



Meanwhile, the EC has said the parliamentary results for Sene West are the only ones outstanding now as far as the just-ended general elections are concerned.



From the certified results so far, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) won 137 seats while the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won 136 seats.



There is one independent MP, who used to be the NPP’s MP for Fomena until a few weeks ago when the party expelled him for daring to go independent.



The Sene West parliamentary results in the Bono East Region are currently outstanding due to a court injunction.



The EC cannot declare the results until the court has determined the case before it.



The outstanding Sene West seat was contested by three candidates in Monday's election.



They are the incumbent Kwame Ampofo Twumasi of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Kumah Mackay of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Caesar Fomekah of the National Democratic Party (NDP).





