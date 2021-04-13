No more mining in our community - Chiefs Of Apedwa

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Akyem Apedwa Kontihene Nana Owutei Antwi has disclosed that they have stopped community mining in the area because the person who was granted authorisation to embark on it has breached the protocols.



He said one Dr. Kyei-Baffour was given the concession but his workers started mining in their source of water, Esuoboni.



Speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the traditional authority wants to protect the only river in the area adding, they will not allow people to destroy through mining activities.



He said the traditional leaders have also asked authorities to with immediate effect erect boreholes in the community, so residents will have water to drink.



Nana Owurei Antwi said they will not entertain activities that could affect the quality of the water.



He said they will only allow persons with a clear roadmap on their work the opportunity to work.



He explained the concessionist promised to mine along the water area but that protocols were breached and that has forced them to stop them.



In his view, community mining is galamsey in disguise and must not be encouraged.