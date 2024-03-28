No minister, deputy or official to receive you - Aggrieved pensioners stranded at finance ministry

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Finance refused to grant an audience to the members of the Locked-up Investment Holders Forum during a protest by the group to draw the government’s attention to their plight.



The customers were at the ministry to inquire from the Minister what he has been doing so far in respect of a petition served on him since May 2023.



They were met with shock when the security details at the Ministry told them there was no single official present to receive them therefore, they could not be allowed entry into the premises of the ministry.



The aggrieved customers, mostly pensioners, have accused the ministry of not showing interest in resolving their concerns, leaving them stranded.



“We came here [Ministry of Finance] and the security say the minister is not in, so I asked what about the two deputies or any of the directors or any official to receive us?



"They said no one was present. A whole Ministry not even a single official to receive us. I thought today was a Saturday upon hearing them but today is not a Saturday.



"I brought our letter of notification here on Friday 22nd March, 2024, it is unfortunate. We shall keep protesting until our demands are met,” Dr. Adu Antwi Anane the convener emphasized.



The forum which earlier visited the Bank of Ghana, indicates the Governor has expressed his readiness to revoke the licenses of the distressed financial institutions if the government makes available resources to defray the locked-up funds.



Carl Holm, an affected customer in an interview with Starrfm.com.gh explains that his marriage nearly fell apart if not for the fact that his wife was a good woman.



“My marriage nearly crumbled, it took divine intervention for my partner to understand the full scale of the situation I’m experiencing, she’s a good woman” he noted.



The distressed financial institutions include; NDK Financial Services, SDC Financial Services, SIC Savings and Loans, and Bond Savings and Loans.