No man born of a woman can defeat Bawumia - Obiri Boahen on upcoming NPP contest

Politics of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A one-time deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will win the party’s flagbearership contest and proceed to win the 2024 presidential elections.



Nana Obiri Boahen, in an interview with the state-run Daily Graphic, has over the past months been a staunch advocate for the candidacy of Bawumia, even though the vice president has yet to formally confirm his interest in contesting.



Obiri Boahen stressed that despite being 'president of the global movement for Dr Bawumia for President,' he was doing so strictly on his own volition and not because he has been tasked in any capacity to do so by the second gentleman.



“No man born of a woman can beat Dr Bawumia. I am borrowing the words of William Shakespeare from his book, Macbeth,” he stated to buttress his point.



“I am of the strong conviction that Dr Bawumia will win the contest and go ahead to win the national elections,” he added when asked about the potential opposition his preferred candidate faced.



“I know the volume of work I am doing for Dr Bawumia and everywhere I go, I receive a lot of encouragement from the people concerning Dr Bawumia,” he stated.



He said he was going to do all it takes to ensure that the Bawumia candidacy prevails at the party and national level later this year and during the 2024 general elections respectively.



“I am going to set this nation ablaze. What I mean is that I am going to set this country politically ablaze by ensuring that Vice President Bawumia wins the NPP presidential primary and win the national elections."



Alan Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Ministers for Trade and Industry and Agriculture respectively resigned from government weeks go to pursue their presidential ambitions.



Both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP are expected to elect their flagbearers ahead of keenly-awaited 2024 elections.



On the part of the NDC, Mahama is seen as a frontrunner as he seeks a third successive bid as candidate.



In the case of the NPP, aside from Alan and Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong are some of the candidates expected to contest for the slot.



SARA