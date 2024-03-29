'No lives were lost' - Tema General Hospital underfire as two 'grieving' mothers speak on child loss

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024
Two mothers who reportedly lost their newborns at the Tema General Hospital due to power outages have spoken to the media.
They insist that the loss of their babies was as a result of the power outage despite flat-out denial by the facility that any life was lost during an outage that happened earlier this week.
Two separate videos of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) plunged in darkness angered Ghanaians who critiqued the government over the power supply challenges and its impact on lives.
One mother who spoke to a TV3 journalist said she had been labelled mad for claiming she lost her baby and threatened by some nurses against escalating the claims.
"They've posted on their platform that I am a mad person and I don't know what I am saying... that I am lying that my child is dead but my child is indeed dead.
"They need to apologize but they are now threatening me that I shouldn't say anything that my child is dead," the lady who remained at the facility because of unpaid bill said.
