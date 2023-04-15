No law breached, no one can force you to resign – Kwaku Baako defends Appiahene

Politics of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, has stated that nobody or law in Ghana can force Dr. Peter Appiahene, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) official to resign from his position as an Electoral Commissioner.



However, Baako urged Dr. Appiahene to work with integrity and in accordance with the law to redeem his image, and if he wants to resign willingly, it should be his decision.

The veteran journalist's statement comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) called for Dr. Appiahene's resignation, stating that he cannot be trusted to conduct himself impartially as a top official of the EC.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on April 13, 2023, Kweku Baako stated that it is not within the power of anyone or any law in Ghana to force Dr. Appiahene to resign from his position.



“We are all political animals essentially, so we can’t go to Heaven for angels to come and hold positions, thankfully we know ourselves. So, we know when it comes to politics our views.



“The point really is that the gentleman, if he is willing to resign, then fine, but nobody can demand his resignation by force and point to any law, there is no law broken.



“If he feels like resigning that is his own problem but the truth is that, if I were him I will not resign but go by the oath that I have sworn that I will be fair and firm according to the Act set up by the EC and the fundamental law of the constitution and vindicate myself as Afari Gyan and others did,” he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently swore in three new members of the Electoral Commission (EC).



The three are Dr. Peter Appiahene, Madam Salima Ahmed Tijani, and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng.



They took office at a short Jubilee House ceremony on Monday, March 20, 2023.



The appointments have, however, seen some criticisms by some factions in the public with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing President Akufo-Addo of packing the commission with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



