No expert can predict time or dates for earthquakes in the world - GGSA

Regional News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The assertion that earthquake is predictable has been rubbished by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA).



According to the GGSA, nobody can predict any such incident even though some actions may be perceived.



Isaac K. Mwinbelle, the Acting Director General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, speaking to this reporter asserted that no expert or individual can predict the occurrences of earthquakes or tremor. According to him, earthquake is an unpredictable disaster.



He said, "even though the frequent earth tremors the country has been experiencing in recent times was an indication that Ghana is likely to experience an earthquake, but predicting the exact time or date was neither here nor there".



He said earthquake is a natural disaster and that no one can use any machine to detect and predict an upcoming earthquake.



He added that even though advise may be given based on the likelihood of some areas, earthquake can occur due to the area's earthquake prove nature, but the actual day or time for its occurrence can never be predicted.



Mr. Mwinbelle was speaking to journalists during a sensitization workshop for media practitioners in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital to acquaint them with the activities of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority.



He said the workshop was meant to impact media practitioners so that they can acquire enough knowledge to feed the general public on what to do before, during and after an earthquake.



He however used the opportunity to educate Ghanaians on the best practice they can use to protect themselves against the occurrence of earthquakes and stay away from misinformation that will lead to fear and panic concerning the natural disaster.



Educating Ghanaians on what to do during an earthquake, the director said, "when there's an earthquake and you happen to be on an overhead bridge, you need to quickly descend. If you're in a car during the incident, don't rush to get down, still remain in the car".



He said the institution has so far been able to do 60% geographical mapping of Ghana on how to advise the government on matters related to geology, geohazards and the search for exploitation and development of mineral for the country



Also, it was very worrying that inadequate resources was preventing the management of the institution from completing the rest of the 40% geographical mappings in the country.