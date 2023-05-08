No exams before law license renewal - GCL debunks reports

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

The General Legal Council has debunked reports that lawyers will soon be required to write examinations as part of requirements for renewal of their licenses.



In a statement dated May 8, 2023, the Council cited previous reports on some media platforms following a speech given by the Chief Justice at the enrolment ceremony of the 196 Lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, May 5, 2023.

“Lawyers in the country will soon be mandated to complete a minimum of a 12-hour professional development programme in a year before the renewal of their license.



This is to help broaden their knowledge and contribute to their growth in the profession. In line with that, plans were far advanced to make the programme, which was enshrined in the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 2020 (Legislative Instrument 2423) a prerequisite for the issuance of a practicing license to all lawyers under the Legal Profession Bill which would soon be made law,” the Council noted that reports were published which sought to suggest that lawyers will soon be required to write an exam.



In the statement, the Council noted that the portion of the speech by the Chief Justice in no way suggests that any such initiative will be introduced, rather it said, there will be a ‘Continuing Professional Development’ programme, which is a standard requirement in some jurisdictions around the world.



“There was no mention of Lawyers being required to write examinations at all before a renewal of License and indeed no such amendment to the Law is about to be made,” portions of the statement read.



