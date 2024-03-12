‘No child of my womb will serve the country' if poisoning allegation is not probed – John Kumah’s wife

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Lilian Kumah, the widow of the Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has lamented the theories about her husband having been poisoned to death, threatening that she would stop any of her children from holding public office if the allegations are not conclusively probed by police.



The allegations were first made by Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart.



Lilian, who is the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, expressed concern over the speculative nature of reports surrounding her husband's demise.



"The way they are speculating about his death, it is really unfortunate and it is discouraging. In fact, I am beginning to feel discouraged in the legal system in Ghana.



"Why would someone be saying all these things, that he knows the person who poisoned him? This guy used his whole life to serve the country from his university days,” she said in an interview on Asaase Radio on March 11, 2024.



Lilian expressed disbelief that someone claiming knowledge of her husband's poisoning had been freely moving around without facing legal consequences for the past three weeks.



“So, if indeed someone poisoned him during the time that he was working for the country and his political party, why don't we bring that person to book?



“In fact, this country is not worth living for, not alone to talk about dying for, if it is true a living human is claiming that he knows how my husband died, that he was poisoned, and that person is still moving around for the past three weeks, I am very much pained and sad.



“If there are laws in this country, this is the time, and I am telling the laws of the land and even the leadership of the land to bring that wicked man, the one Captain Smart is referring to, to book. If not, none of my children will serve this country…If not, no child of my womb will serve this country," she added.



In the immediate aftermath of John Kumah’s death, videos of a recent edition of Captain Smart’s show resurfaced on social media.



Among other things, the journalist alleged that the MP and some leading figures of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been targeted with food poisoning.



He noted that the MP suffered food poisoning together with the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi some weeks ago.



The NPP MP, John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



