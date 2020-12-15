General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

No amount of intimidation will stop us from fighting – Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman for the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elder Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said that no amount of intimidation will stop them to fight for what is theirs.



According to Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC will claim back every parliamentary seat that was wrongly snatched from them by New Patriotic Party (NPP) and nothing will stop them from doing just that.



“No amount of intimidations will stop us will claim all our parliamentary seats back and nothing will stop us we will use every legitimate means to make sure the will of the people is protected,” he said.



He, however, said that the NPP is now targeting their Member of Parliament (MP)-elects of the NDC and attacking them with some even facing death threats.



“They are now targetting our MP-elect, MP-elect for Keta was attacked brutally and God save him if not he will be dead by now, Member of Parliament for Jomoro Dorcas was and she has been admitted at the hospital. We have also heard that one of ours at Gambaga-Nalerigu has been attacked.”



“I am calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the national security council to provide security for all-out MPs-elect we demand that our MPs-elect will be given state protection against the vigilante groups.”



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo stated that NPP is taking every means possible to clear out NDC members of parliament for a run-off in the constituencies they snatched from them.













