No Tobacco Day: 75 Ghanaians die from smoking-related illnesses every week – MoH

Health News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service and the Food and Drugs Authority have called on users of tobacco and tobacco products to in the wake of COVID-19 to commit to quit.



In a message to commemorate “No Tobacco Day”, today, 31 May 2021, the ministry of health in a statement said statistics available in Ghana indicate that over 807,600 people smoke cigarettes, shisha, and other tobacco products with 75 deaths, mainly men, recorded every week from smoking-related illnesses making smoking a serious public health threat.



The statement said despite the fact that quitting smoking can be challenging, studies have demonstrated significant benefits such as after 20 minutes of quitting smoking, elevated heart rate of smokers drop within 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels in the blood equally adjust to normal.



“There has also been evidence of improvement in blood circulation and lung functions within 12 weeks. In addition, major complications of smoking including risks of stroke and lung cancer decrease to that of a non-smoker,” the statement added.



The ministry has, therefore, appealed to smokers to commit to quit.







