Politics of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: My News GH

‘No! No! Get somebody else' – How Muntaka tried snubbing NDC in Asawase

Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, MP, Asawase

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase has recounted how he tried snubbing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from being chosen as its parliamentary candidate in 2005.



Following the sudden demise of Dr Gibril Adamu Mohammed who spent just 39 days in parliament, there was the need for a replacement ahead of a by-election.



He disclosed on Accra-based Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com that everyone appeared to be pointing a finger at him as the best to lead the party but he was also not prepared though was supportive of the course of the NDC in the area



“Now NDC has lost the 2014 elections, our MP had come to parliament and did only 39 days and died. Now they needed a candidate that the party would not spend so much on and everybody is pointing at me and I kept running away. I had finished my Masters and remember I told you I was doing very well in the cocoa licensing buying company, Adwumapa buying limited. I was the head of research monitoring and evaluation. I said no, no just get anybody I would support” he recounted.



According to the Minority Chief Whip, it took the intervention of the current Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and some Imams who through his mother got him to soften his stance.



“I remember the Speaker today. I remember when he became speaker he was thanking us and I said no I was only paying back. He drove to my house and spoke to my mother. He came then with the Regional Imam…if there is one person I don’t joke within my life it is my mother. She got upset and said, small boy, all these big guys are coming and you say you won’t stand? What do you think you are? Who do you think you are? What kind of rubbish is this? Better go and tell them you will stand”, he disclosed.



The lawmaker indicated that his reason for accepting to contest on the ticket of the NDC was on condition he was only going to serve a term during which period they will groom a better replacement for him.



“I told them my mother is putting pressure, can we have a deal? Bagbin asked what it was. I told them will go for one term so that you use that period to prepare a candidate and I would wash off my hands. Till date I am still doing the one term”, he laughed.