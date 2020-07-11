Politics of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

No NDC official has contracted coronavirus because we're truthful - Kweku Boahen

play videoDeputy Communications Officer of NDC, Kwaku Boahen

Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen has suggested that government officials have contracted COVID-19 because they are not honest in their engagements.



Speaking in a panel discussion on UTV's Adekye Nsroma, without any substantive evidence, he said no member of his party has been infected because 'we have a clean heart.'



"Anybody with an evil intention will be infected with COVID...Have you seen any NDC official getting infected? It's because we have a clean heart; I dare anyone to mention names of NDC officials who have been infected," he challenged.



So far, some known government officials who have contracted the virus include; Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu; Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah; Minister of Regional Reorganisation, Dan Botwe; Minister of Education and several others.









