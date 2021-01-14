Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

No NDC flagbearer aside Rawlings crossed 51% after polls – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged national and regional executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party to hold their shoulders high for the party’s victory in the 2020 polls.



According to him, Ghana’s elections data shows that no presidential candidate of the NDC aside the late JJ Rawlings has been able to garner 51% in elections in the country.



According to the results announced by the electoral commission, President Akufo-Addo obtained about 51% of the valid votes cast to win the 2020 polls.



The NDC candidate former President John Mahama is contesting the results in court.



Addressing executives of the NPP who visited him at the Jubilee House Thursday, the President said: “We should remember, ever since Jerry John Rawlings left the presidential scene of politics in our country, no NDC presidential candidate has won more than fifty-one percent (51%) of the votes. His successor Mills, in his first-round against Kufour, had 44 percent, second round 47 percent. When it came to the second time against Kufour the same figures and in 2008 when he contested against me after three rounds he got 50.03 percent of the vote. Mahama in 2012, 50.7%; in 2016, 44% of the votes; in 2020, 47% of the votes. What these figures tell us, is that whenever the NPP, we put our acts together, we win”.



“The majority is with us, so let us be very clear in our mind, our opponent with all the shouting and the “hey hey hey hey,” do not have the support of the majority of the people in our country. So the future of Ghana, the future of this country is in our hands. It is the function of how we behave, how we organize ourselves that will determine how the country will also move ahead,” President Akufo-Addo added.