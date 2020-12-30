General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

’No Mahama, no sex’– NDC supporters demand

play videoThe supporters want the EC to declare Mahama as the winner of the polls

The chances of some men in the South Tongu constituency enjoying some sexual pleasure with their partners depend on Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.



This is because some women have threatened to stay away from sex until John Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress is declared winner of the 2020 presidential elections.



The nationwide protests by supporters of the NDC continued on December 29, 2020 with supporters in the South Tongu and Gomoa East constituencies pouring out onto the streets to press home their demand for what they believe to be fairness in the 2020 elections.



In the South Tongu constituency, hundreds of women, clad in red outfits and NDC attire wailed, sang and chanted as they demanded a recount of the ballots.



The women had placards with various inscriptions such as “Stolen Verdict”, “Let my vote matter”, “EC must declare the actual result” , “ No Mahama no peace”, Nana must go”, EC wants to plunge Ghana into chaos “ etc.



One woman was spotted chanting ‘no Mahama, no f**k’ while others nodded in affirmation.



While the demonstrations are ongoing across the country, the leadership of the party will today, December 30, file a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the result of the elections.



The National Executive Council of the party announced that it has given its backing to the flagbearer to contest the results of the 2020 presidential polls.









