'No Mahama no peace' - NDC supporters chant at Kasoa

play videoSome aggrieved supporters of the NDC who took part in the protest

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress at Kasoa in the Central Region have held a demonstration against what they described as rigged polls by the Electoral Commission.



The demonstration, led by some party executives in the region took place on December 29, 2020.



This comes barely a week after the leadership of the Ghana Police Service secured a restraining order to ban all forms of demonstrations by aggrieved members of the NDC.



Clad in red, black, and other party paraphernalia while wielding various placards, the aggrieved supporters of the NDC consistently chanted ‘No Mahama no peace'.



Some of the inscriptions on their placards read; “Jezebel Jean Mensa will never know peace, better change your mind.”



“Jean Mensa must declare Mahama as president-elect.”



Meanwhile, the leadership of the NDC has made a conclusive decision to file a petition at the Supreme Court to seek redress over the outcome of the polls.



