No MP should be a minister, it weakens parliament – Ken Agyapong vows change

Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined calls for an amendment to the constitutional provision on majority of ministers having to come from parliament.



The Assin Central lawmaker holds that the specific provision has serially weakened parliament adding that it has often led to lack of scrutiny of the executive by the legislative arm of government.



“No Member of Parliament should be a minister, it weakens parliament. Per the Constitution, about 70% of ministers must be MPs, I totally disagree, we have to change it,” he submitted on US-based Kings Radio on September 24.



“If 70% of the legislature is part of the executive, it amounts to self-scrutiny. Parliament should be an independent body… we are humans, if my colleague MP is a minister, they get passes but those who are not get drilled,” he explained.



Agyapong said he was well aware of a big pushback on his position, adding: “but that is why I want a referendum. MPs also want to ne ministers to sign contracts.”



He lamented the hurdle that MPs face reiterating that MPs are given car loans and deductions are made from their salaries from Day 1 as compared to CEOs of government departments and agencies who are provided official cars that some of them buy at a pittance at the end of their tenure.



Agyapong will be quitting parliament after over two decades with his bid for the NPP flagbearership seen as his next political step.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



