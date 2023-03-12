'No Ken, no vote' - Kumasi residents chant after Kennedy Agyapong's controversial Sompa FM interview

General News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong received massive cheers from a mob outside the premises of Sompa FM in Kumasi.



The aspiring flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was greeted with shouts and flyers of his presidential candidacy.



In a video making waves after the controversial interview of the lawmaker, the crowd is heard to be chanting ‘no Ken, no vote’ after he exited the studios of Sompa FM.



Kennedy Agyapong made headlines on Saturday, March 11, 2023, when he claimed on Sompa FM that the Akufo-led government is out to intimidate him and collapse his businesses.



"I was informed that people from the Ghana Revenue Authority had stormed my place to check the number of fish I sell in a day.



"Let me state it clearly that I can't be threatened. They cannot use the system to intimidate because it won't work. It's so sad for me to make this statement, when Rawlings was in office I opened businesses, same as president Kufuor, Atta Mills and then in Mahama's era. I never went through any of these harassments. I am sad, I have to tell you the truth, I have never gone through harassment and intimidation as under Akufo-Addo...this is the frustration am going through to set up businesses for Ghanaians. Business owners can testify to what am saying," he lamented.



Watch the video below:







ABJ/KPE



