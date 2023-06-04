Nkrabeah Effah Dartey reveals Tsatsu Tsikata’s crucial role in his legal career

General News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Captain (rtd) Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has paid special tribute to celebrated legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata for the role he played in the advancement of his legal career.



Effah Dartey detailed in an interview with Maame Grace on Gerome TV that Tsatsu Tsikata, who was his lecturer during his days as a law student at the University of Ghana, took a special interest in his development.



The private legal practitioner detailed that after years of arbitrary arrests and serving jail terms, Tsatsu Tsikata took him under his wing and trained him.



Lawyer Effah Dartey also disclosed his role in the establishment of the Ghana Petroleum Commission where he worked for over a decade.



“I must say thank you to Tsatsu Tsikata who was one of my law lecturers at Legon. He knew me and all the problems I was going through so once I left the military, he took me under his wing and we worked together. We set up the Ghana National Petroleum Commission and I worked there for ten years. I resigned to concentrate as a private lawyer,” he said.



Nkrabeah Effah Dartey also detailed how the late Jerry John Rawlings ordered his arrest following some false claims made against him.



Effah Dartey stated that the treatment meted out to him by axthe Rawlings administration forms a part of his disdain for the National Democratic Congress.



“I was in prison when Rawlings returned to power on 31st December, 1981. Rawlings released me and we worked together. I started the National Investigations Committee and my assignment was to interrogate PNP ministers and recommend those who should be tried and those who should be set free. People complained to Rawlings that I was honest, could not be bribed, had a good handwriting and was too cool with the military.



“Rawlings got fed up of the complains and ordered my arrest for the second time. I was imprisoned and after six months they told me that I’ve been retired compulsorily from the Ghana Armed Forces as a captain. I went back to the Ghana Law School and graduated in 1986.



