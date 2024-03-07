Ningo-Prampram: Assembly will protect school lands - DCE

Regional News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: GNA

Al-Latiff Tetteh Amanor, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ningo-Prampram, has given an assurance that the Assembly will protect school lands from encroachment.



He said it had resolved to do everything within its power to protect school lands to prevent families from selling them to developers.



The DCE said this at the district’s commemorative parade of Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary held at the Prampram Anglican School Park.



The parade, which was organised in collaboration with the Ningo-Prampram District Education Directorate, was on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



Mr Amanor said the Assembly, in collaboration with the traditional councils, would stop families from illegally taking over school lands, disclosing that they had already started protecting the lands of the Prampram Technical Institute as well as the Senior High School.



Touching on the smart turnout of pupils and students at the parade, he said it was appropriate to commend the hard-working teachers for preparing the students for the occasion.



Mr. Noble Amenyawu, the Deputy Director of Education, on behalf of the District Director, said the celebration was not only to commemorate Ghana’s independence but also to highlight the power of education in shaping the future and unlocking the immense potential of the youth.



“Education plays a crucial role in shaping the destinies of people in a nation while helping individuals break the shackles of ignorance, providing opportunities for growth and development,” he said.



He said the Ningo-Prampram Education Directorate, with the help of teachers, had made significant strides in providing quality education to inspire young minds and foster a love for learning.



Meanwhile, 29 schools, comprising 15 public and eight private schools, three senior high schools, two cadets, and the Afienya Youth Training Centre, participated in the parade.



Thirty-eight students collapsed during the parade due to the prolonged hours of standing under the sun.



