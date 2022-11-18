You are here: HomeNews2022 11 18Article 1664480

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians on Twitter slam Ghana over 'unauthorized' Abuja security advisory

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Akufo-Addo and Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari Akufo-Addo and Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerians on social media are unhappy with Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration over a security alert issued for Abuja, capital of Africa's most populous nation on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The statement which bore the letterhead of the ministry warned members of the general public to avoid all non-essential travel to Abuja due to security developments.

However, in a rejoinder issued in the wee hours of November , the ministry said the contents of the earlier statement were unauthorised.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to refer to the travel advisory published this evening, Wednesday 16th November 2022 advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was unauthorised.

“The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters,” the statement copied to the media said.

In the earlier statement, the ministry said the travel advisory was necessitated by recent security events in the Nigerian Capital.

However, in the retraction statement, the ministry said it regrets any inconvenience that may have risen out of the travel advisory.

But Nigerians on social media - especially on Twitter are incensed at the Ministry and at fellow nationals who they accused of toying with the already precarious security situation of the country.

Many quoting the retraction statement called for more action to be taken relative to who issued the statement whiles others weighed in on the wording of the retraction which suggested that the information was valid but that its release was unauthorized.

Read some of the critical reactions below:





















SARA

Join our Newsletter