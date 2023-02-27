Nigerian polls: Who is winning?

General News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Nigerians await the final results to determine who will take over the presidency from incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari as well as the various persons voted for senatorial and national assembly positions.



It’s been over 48 hours and results are still trickling in from the respective states in the country.



Despite pockets of violence and disruptions experienced at some polling stations, the election has been described as fairly peaceful by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission – INEC.



The Electoral Commission has been giving updates about the electoral process in between time during which time they also announce voting results from the states where results have been collated.



GhanaWeb’s sister website, www.mynigeria.com has also been collating provisional results and we bring to you a breakdown of what the figures are saying at the moment.



The provisional figures indicated in no way determine the final results as the figures from the other states could change the ‘game’ at any point.



Regardless, these are the figures currently as indicative of provisional results.



1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) currently has 3,329,968 votes representing 42.98%



2. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently has 2,292,433 representing 29.59%



3. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) has some 1,480,948 votes, representing 19.11%



4. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNP) got 573,372 representing 7.40%



The other candidates - Peter Umeadi of APGA, Adebayo Adewole of SDP, Omoyele Sowore of AAC, Dumebi Kachikwu of ADC, Christopher Imumolen of AP, Hamza Al-Mustapha of AA, Yusuf Sani Yabagi of ADP, Ojei Chichi of APM, Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi of BP, Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike of NRM, Abiola Latifu Kolawole of PRP, Ado-Ibrahim Abdulmalik of YPP, Daniel Nwanyanwu of ZLP, and Charles Nnadi Osita of APP all currently have votes beneath 1%.



Breakdown:



Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won states like Benue, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe and Ekiti

Atiku Abuabkar of of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won states including – Ondo, Federal Capital Territory, Taraba, Osun, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, and Adamawa



Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) won states including Abia, Delta, Ebony, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, and Plateau



Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNP) won the Kano state.



