Nigeria's INEC doing well but they should learn from us - EC deputy chair

Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) has set a high standard for which their Nigerian counterparts can learn from.



This is according to Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, deputy chair of the EC whiles responding to a recent comparison between Nigeria's Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the EC.



"Ghana has always ranked highest when it comes to elections. Nigeria is doing well but if there are things to be learned, they should learn from us," Dr. Asare told Joy News.



INEC recently declared a new president in Nigeria following the February 25 elections but the announcement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect has been challenged by the major challengers.



Former president John Dramani Mahama on the eve of Nigeria’s presidential elections, called out the EC led by Jean Adukwei Mensa for failing to inspire confidence.



According to him, the posture of the Electoral Commission unlike the INEC which has gained the confidence of Nigeria’s electoral stakeholders has rather been hostile towards his party, the National Democratic Congress.



“One thing that has struck me in my pre-election mission in Nigeria for the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) is the confidence all the candidates and parties have expressed in the Independent Electoral Commission.



“They all testify that INEC has listened and taken their concerns on board.



“Unfortunately, I can't say same for my Electoral Commission (EC), which was once among the best election management agencies in the world.



“The hostility of the Chairperson of the EC and her other Commissioners to one political party is legendary. How I wish our own EC can inspire the same level of confidence in all its stakeholders,” Mr Mahama said.



Despite his wish, Mr Mahama said he shares no hope of the situation in Ghana getting any better.



“Regrettably, I am not hopeful this will happen when we have an EC that has blatantly spurned all efforts by the National Peace Council to host a meeting between the Commission and the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP,” the former president said.



